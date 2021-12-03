Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: strict rules and no photos

The marriage of Bollywood celebrities Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is around the corner in Rajasthan and the celebrity couple has laid down strict rules in place.

According to a foreign news agency, the number of the guests along with their names will not be disclosed and photography will not be allowed either.

There will be no sharing of pictures on social media platforms of any kind, adding that people have been refrained from tagging the location of the venue.

Moreover, the guests have been barred from interacting with people in the outside world until the people leave the venue.

Approval will be needed from the wedding planners for publishing the pictures whereas shooting of videos or social media reels is banned as well.

It is reported that the wedding ceremony will be a limited affair and family members and friends including those from the entertainment will attend.

It is to be noted that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina will first tie the knot at a Mumbai court before going to Rajasthan for the official ceremony this month.

The reports of the marriage circulated online a few weeks earlier. However, one of Kaushal’s family members had denied them.

