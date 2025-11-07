Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy: ‘Blessed’

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have now become a family of three!

The lovebirds announced the joyous news in a join Instagram post on Friday, November 7.

“Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025 – Katrina and Vicky,” the sweet announcement from the new parents reads.

“Blessed,” Vicky Kaushal simply wrote in the caption.

Katrina and Vicky’s announcement received an outpouring of love from friends, family, fans, and fellow members of the entertainment industry in the comment section.

“Sooooo happy! Congratulations,” Priyanka Chopra wrote.

While, fellow new mother Parineeti Chopra gushed, “Congratssssssss new mamma and papa!”

Kareena Kapoor Khan also shower the love on couple as she penned, “Katttttt welcome to the boy Mamma club. So happy for you and Vicky.”

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wished, “Amazing both of you. All my love.”

The couple announced their first pregnancy in September with an adorable polaroid shot where Katrina could be seen flaunting her baby bump as Vicky caressed her baby bump.

“On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude,” they wrote at the time.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal exchanged the vows on December 9, 2021 at a private ceremony in Rajasthan.