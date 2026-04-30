Katrina Kaif's joke about Vicky Kaushal goes viral

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples. Their interactions during interviews and on social media, along with the small gestures they share, consistently demonstrate their innate chemistry. Despite knowing how much fans adore them, the duo has always kept their private lives relatively secret.

The two are notably supportive of one another’s professional endeavors, and one such recent interaction has gone viral for its adorable nature. Taking to Instagram Stories, Vicky Kaushal posted a photo featuring a Kay Beauty product with the caption, “Caffeinated cheeks for caffeinated me.”

In return, Katrina Kaif reposted the story on her own handle, adding the playful caption, “Best for sleep-deprived dads.” Since the birth of their son, Vihaan Kaushal, in November, the couple has been busy with the joys of parenthood.

During interviews and media appearances, Kaushal frequently praises the new mother, highlighting how wonderful she is. Fans are always thrilled by these brief public glimpses into their lives, given how private they typically remain. It wasn’t until January that the couple shared the first public glimpse of their baby boy.

In addition to raising Vihaan, Katrina Kaif has been rapidly expanding her brand, Kay Beauty, which continues to grow in the cosmetic market. Concurrently, Vicky Kaushal is working on Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. After numerous delays, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film has finally secured a January 21, 2027, release date.