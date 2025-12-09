Katty Perry reveals the insight of her love story with Justin Trudeau

American singer and TV personality Katy Perry was not looking for a boyfriend when she met Justin Trudeau.

According to the source, the singer met the former Prime Minister of Canada when both weren’t interested in a romantic connection.

Perry further stated that she was highly impressed by Justin Trudeau’s persistence.

According to PEOPLE, the source said, “The only reason this turned into something real is that Justin has been so persistent, Perry wasn’t looking to date when they first hung out, and she certainly wasn’t looking for a boyfriend”.

The source further revealed, “He’s shown her over and over again that he genuinely wants to see her. He’s flown all over the world to spend time with her while she toured. She likes spending time with him”.

The source concludes, “she’s flattered that he’s made such a big effort and she’s excited to be dating him”.

On Sunday, December 7, she shared a video of all the highlights from her tour, with her team by her side.

The Teenage Dream hitmaker said,“ I’m so grateful, this has been amazing. 90 shows, I think our whole lives have changed. I’m never gonna be the same. I got a lot on the tour, you know. I got love, I got connections, I got community, I got family, I got tea, I got to grow with you guys,” as she got teary-eyed.