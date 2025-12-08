Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau go Instagram official from Japan trip

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry have not publicly addressed the months-long rumors of their affair, but the ex-Canadian prime minister has officially joined the pop diva on Instagram, sharing a number of images and videos from their trip to Japan.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry can be seen smiling for a selfie in a picture as their faces are touching. Likewise, the couple is seen trying sushi in another video.

Regarding their relationship, neither Perry nor Trudeau has made any public remarks, even though with numerous pictures of the two together, rumors had been circulating for months.

Rumors of a romance with the pop artist were stoked when Trudeau was spotted at Perry’s concert earlier this year.

As part of her worldwide Lifetimes Tour, the 41-year-old star was in Japan, as she captioned the Instagram carousel, “Tokyo times on tour and more.”

Earlier on Sunday, Katy Perry and Trudeau reaffirmed their international romance.

They both appeared in the streets of Tokyo, taking their evening walk, sharing their relaxed nighttime outing.

The pair explored one of the capital’s most iconic cultural districts, Asakusa, where traditional shops, lantern-lit streets, and historic temples draw both locals and tourists.

Later in the evening, Perry and Trudeau slipped into Asakusa Sumo Stable ANNEX, a restaurant famed for its ringside dining experience.

In this restaurant, guests are served classic Japanese dishes while professional sumo wrestlers perform bouts inside an authentic ring mere steps from the tables.

According to local reports, the two enjoyed dinner while watching the live matches, a setting that offered them privacy despite the venue’s lively atmosphere.