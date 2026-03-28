Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau joke about ‘age gap’ during playful date night

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are keeping things lighthearted as their relationship continues to draw attention online.

On March 27, Perry took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse into a recent date night with the former Canadian prime minister, posting a carousel of photos that quickly caught fans’ attention.

Alongside the images, she playfully referenced their age difference, captioning the post with a reflective question: “How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you were?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

In the first photo, the couple can be seen smiling while holding up their phones, seemingly showing the results of an age quiz, they had taken together. Perry’s result suggested she was 33.1 years old, notably younger than her actual age, while Trudeau’s result placed him at 43, almost 11 years younger than his real age.

The carousel went beyond the couple’s outing, offering a peek into Perry’s personal life. Several images featured moments with her five-year-old daughter, Daisy, whom she shares with actor Orlando Bloom. One photo showed Perry enjoying a skiing trip with her daughter, while another captured a pair of custom cowboy boots being made for the child.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau made their relationship Instagram official in December 2025, following many public sightings together.