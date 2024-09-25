Katy Perry announces ‘The Lifetimes Tour’ 2025

American singer Katy Perry has officially announced the first leg of her much-anticipated ‘The Lifetimes Tour’, beginning in Summer 2025.

With the successful release of her sixth studio album ‘143’, singing superstar Katy Perry is all set to return to the stage next year, with ‘The Lifetimes Tour’, starting from Australia, she officially announced, with the first set of dates on Wednesday.

She took to her Instagram handle with the exciting update early morning today and announced the Australia leg of ‘Lifetimes’, her first tour in over seven years, starting next June.

“Super keen to start the rollout of the THE LIFETIMES TOUR by officially announcing the Australia shows,” she wrote with the poster, featuring the details of the 5-date slate.

“1️⃣4️⃣3️⃣ is a party and you’re all invited! Stoked to see you in June 2025. Get ready for a high energy singalong to alllllll your faves,” Perry added.

According to the details, the Australia tour will kickstart in Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, on June 9, followed by two shows in Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, and one each in Brisbane (Entertainment Centre) and Perth (RAC Arena). No shows have been announced for the populous Adelaide as yet.

The ticket pre-sales starts September 27th, whereas, the ‘143’ album buyers get an early access a day earlier.