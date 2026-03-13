Katy Perry bonds with boyfriend Justin Trudeau in sweet new photos

Katy Perry is giving fans a rare peek into her personal life during a break from her busy music career.

The “Firework” singer shared a series of intimate photos on Instagram on Wednesday, offering glimpses of quiet moments with boyfriend Justin Trudeau and her daughter, Daisy Dove.

Among the snapshots was a playful selfie featuring Perry and Trudeau. In the photo, the pair leaned close together and looked downward while smiling, creating a lighthearted and affectionate moment between the couple.

Another image showed Trudeau sitting at a table while looking through a star-shaped wand made of glittery pipe cleaner.

Perry also slipped in a humorous Hello Kitty meme that read, “patiently waiting for my bf to finish his big boy business stuff so we can call.” The meme appeared to reference her relationship with Trudeau and drew amused reactions from fans.

The heartwaming carousel included several sweet glimpses of Perry’s daughter, Daisy Dove, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom. One touching photo showed Perry and Daisy’s hands resting on a copy of Lauren Sánchez Bezos’s children’s book, The Fly Who Flew Under the Sea, as they prepared to read together.

In another adorable moment, Daisy, 5, was seen walking through the snow wearing a fuzzy giraffe-print snowsuit with a hood.

Additional images captured everyday moments from Perry’s downtime, including a selfie in a dentist’s chair and another showing the singer wearing a sheet mask while sitting behind the wheel of a car.

“You are the treasure you seek,” Perry, 41, captioned the post.

The relaxed snapshots come as Katy Perry takes time away from performing following the conclusion of her “Lifetimes” tour in December. The singer is expected to return to the stage this summer when she performs at the O Son do Camiño in Santiago de Compostela this June.