Katy Perry cancels Belgium festival over safety concerns

Due to extreme weather in the city, Katy Perry had to cancel her performance at the Werchter Boutique music festival in Belgium on Saturday.

The 41-year-old pop artist informed her fans on Instagram that she had “no choice” after the event was canceled, citing safety concerns. She wrote, “Sadly my set @WerchterBoutique tonight can’t happen due to a government-mandated cancellation because of the incoming inclement weather and crowd safety concerns.”

Perry added that she was already prepared for the show when she learned of the decision. “I was backstage getting ready for my show when this news was delivered, and they gave me no choice,” she said.

She expressed her disappointment, commenting, “I am just as unhappy as you are… [the situation] is beyond my control.” Perry then apologized for the inconvenience the cancellation had created: “I am sorry I can’t change the weather, and even sorrier that all of us can’t be together tonight.”

As Katy Perry had been preparing to return to the festival after a 16-year absence, she disclosed that she had planned to commemorate her comeback by wearing the exact same outfit from her last performance there in 2009. “I was even gonna wear the same outfit from that 2009 show again. I love you all, and please get home safe,” she wrote.

Later this summer, Katy Perry is still scheduled to perform at a number of other music festivals. This news comes shortly after Perry debuted a striking scorpion tail in the music video for her new song, “Watch It Burn.”