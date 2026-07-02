Katy Perry dusts off her 17-year-old concert outfit for special reason

Katy Perry is taking a nostalgic trip through her fashion archives to support a cause close to her heart.

The 41-year-old pop star recently launched a 21-day charity sweepstakes featuring archival concert costumes from her early career. The initiative raises funds for the Firework Foundation, the nonprofit Perry co-founded in 2018 to provide arts education and creative opportunities for children in underserved communities.

During her June 30 performance at Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Wales, Perry stepped on stage wearing a red-and-white polka dot bra top and matching skirt she originally wore on July 7, 2009, during the Capital Summertime Ball.

The singer later shared side-by-side moments from then and now in an Instagram carousel, showcasing the vintage ensemble more than 17 years after its debut. According to the fundraising platform Fandiem, the outfit is expected to fetch around $1,000 as part of the charity campaign.

The polka dot look is one of several archival outfits Perry has revived during her European performances. She has also reintroduced three costumes from her 2009 Hello Katy Tour during recent shows in Dublin, Lisbon and Santiago de Compostela.

Katy Perry plans to continue unveiling another vintage stage outfit at each stop of her upcoming Out of Office Tour festival dates across Europe.

The charitable effort supports the Firework Foundation’s mission of inspiring young people through the arts. Perry launched the organization alongside her sister, Angela Lerche.