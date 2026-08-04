Katy Perry gives a warm thank you to Dua Lipa for a 'magical' debut at Sunny Hill Festival

Pop megastar Katy Perry has rounded up another incredible European summer tour which included a milestone performance in Kosovo. Taking to social media on August 3, the star offered a heartfelt than you to fellow pop icon Dua Lipa and her team at Sunny Hill Festival, which is held in Pristina.

The chart-topping artist was one of the major headliners on opening night at Sunny Hill Festival and said it was a ‘magical experience’ to perform in front of such a buzzing crowd. Thousands of music fans showed up in the blistering summer heat to watch the performance which made for yet another highlight in her international tour of global dates.

The star took to social media to share how thankful she was to all of the fans for their support throughout her numerous gigs this summer. Perry signed off from her European dates after giving an emotional thank you to all of the people who came to watch her performance after working in the heat in such amazing numbers. Their thank you tweets ended by letting fans know Perry is taking a break after completing the tour.

“Taking a break from our European summer for a while,” read part of Perry’s tweet.

Back with the sweet social media exchange and a few minutes later, their duet was met with loving feedback and fans began commenting how amazing their relationship was. Dua had her own reply to Katy Perry’s tweet.

The pop diva may be performing in various places for her “Witness World Tour,” but, when she is not busy with musical ventures, she continues to be on the front line when it comes to the music industry, alongside her private life.

Rumors suggest that her rumored relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is still on as the two enjoy each other’s company when their schedules permit. The star certainly made history during her summer European performance dates as she became a big headline and a motivation for international appeal and global reach as she continues to captivate audiences around the world.