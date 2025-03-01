Katy Perry’s next stop? Not a concert, but outer space!

Pop sensation Katy Perry is set to embark on an extraordinary journey beyond Earth as she joins Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin for its next crewed space mission.

The singer, Katy Perry, known for her chart-topping hits and larger-than-life performances, will lift off aboard the New Shepard rocket this spring, making history as part of a high-profile spaceflight.

According to Blue Origin official site, Katy Perry will be accompanied by CBS host Gayle King, Jeff Bezos’ fiancé Lauren Sánchez, research scientist and activist Amanda Nguyen, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe.

Lauren Sánchez had previously hinted at leading an all-female mission with Blue Origin in 2023 but had not disclosed the names of her fellow crew members until now.

Jeff Bezos’ space company has been actively sending people to the edge of space, allowing them to experience zero gravity for a few minutes before safely returning to Earth.

Since its first human flight in 2021, Blue Origin has launched 52 people into space, including legendary Star Trek actor William Shatner and Jeff Bezos himself.

Katy Perry’s participation in this mission marks another milestone for Blue Origin, blending entertainment and space exploration in an unprecedented way.

With Jeff Bezos’ ambitious vision for commercial space travel, this upcoming mission promises to be a groundbreaking moment for both science and pop culture.

Recently, Katy Perry was accused of stealing someone’s peace—not because of one of her viral songs or her striking looks, but due to a legal battle she and her partner are currently involved in.

“Real Housewives of Dallas” star Kameron Westcott has revealed that her 85-year-old father-in-law, who is battling terminal Huntington’s disease, wants to spend his final days in his $15 million (£12 million) Montecito mansion.

Westcott claims that the world-famous singer and her partner, actor Orlando Bloom, are still pursuing a $6 million (£4.7 million) payment from her ailing father-in-law following a disagreement over the sale of the lavish property.

The legal battle has cast uncertainty over his ability to remain in the home, adding further distress to the family during an already difficult time.