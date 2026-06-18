Katy Perry gushes over Justin Trudeau's romance

Katy Perry opened up about her love story with Justin Trudeau and how he has transformed her life.

During a recent Unfamous podcast episode, she explained how the Canadian politician transformed her life. She continued, “I have love in my life now. That’s transformed me”.

She added, “You think when The Beatles say, ‘All you need is love,’ it’s a cliché? Clichés are clichés for a reason … it’s like you don’t know until you have your baby how beautiful that experience is and how it transforms you”.

It is worth mentioning here that Katy began dating Justin in 2025, following her high-profile split from Orlando Bloom.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Dark Horse songstress confessed that her split from Orlando hit her really hard. “I don’t typically feel like a victim, you can hear it in my songs [that] I don’t resonate with that, but last year was pretty tough,” she said.

“It would have been easy for me to fall into that weird victim triangle. So, instead of falling into ‘woe is me,’ I was just like, ‘Let’s just feel this f****** pain, let’s feel this anger, and let’s move on. Let’s learn from it, also. Let’s get some feedback from it,” added Katy.