Katy Perry, best known for her chart-topping hit songs, debuted a new track, “Band-Aids,” during her ongoing “Lifetimes Tour,” surprising fans worldwide.

The song’s lyrics appear to reference her former partner, Orlando Bloom, and allegations of his infidelity, even though the singer has reportedly moved on with Justin Trudeau.

The Grammy winner reportedly drew motivation from the climax of the film Ready or Not, according to an online outlet.

In the movie, Grace’s husband betrays her; however, she survives and ultimately kills him and his entire family before daylight.

This connection symbolizes liberation and revenge for the singer, who recently ended her romance with Orlando Bloom after approximately ten years together.

On X (formerly Twitter), one user commented, “References she’s back.” Another remarked that she is “actually storytelling” and hopes the track is a “smash hit.”

The accompanying music video reportedly features the “E.T.” hitmaker overcoming several tragedies and ultimately surviving, seen holding a cigarette.

For those unaware, “Bandaids” will be released on November 6, 2025, shortly after the public confirmation of her connection with Canada’s former Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

On October 25, 2025, Katy and Trudeau were photographed exiting a theater in Paris after celebrating Katy’s birthday together.