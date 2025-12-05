Katy Perry joins partner Justin Trudeau for their first-ever joint political appearance in Japan

Katy Perry has officially stepped into the political spotlight with new beau, Justin Trudeau.

On Wednesday, December 3, the Roar singer accompanied her partner – the former Canadian prime minister – for a diplomatic visit in Japan, marking their first political outing as a couple.

During the visit, the lovebirds met former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko.

Kishida shared a photo of the four posing beside a Christmas tree and introduced Perry as Trudeau’s partner in a post on X.

“Former Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau visited Japan with his partner and joined my wife and me for lunch,” he wrote in Japanese,”he wrote.

The former PM further added, “During his time as prime minister, we met multiple times as fellow leaders, and when I visited Canada, we worked together to strengthen bilateral relations, including formulating the ‘Japan-Canada Action Plan,’ sweating it out side by side. I am delighted that we continue to maintain this friendship in this way.”

Later on, Trudeau echoed the warm message by reposting Kishida’s message.

“Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone,” he sweetly wrote.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau first linked together un July when they spotted spending time together following her break up with fiancé Orlando Bloom.