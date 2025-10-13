Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau confirm romance

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have seemingly confirmed dating rumors with a tender smooch during yacht outing.

On Sunday, October 13, the California Gurls singer and former Canadian prime minister were spotted on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara in California.

In the images, obtained by Daily Mail, Katy Perry could be seen locking lips and cuddling with shirtless Justin Trudeau in a steamy moment.

“She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out. I didn’t realise who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy’s arm, and I immediately realised it was Justin Trudeau,” an onlooker told the outlet.

The rumored couple first linked in July when they spotted on a dinner date in Montreal, Canada, weeks after Katy Perry announced her split from ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” they said in a statement at the time.

Meanwhile, Justin Trudeau separated from his wife Sophie Grégoire, with whom he shares three children, in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

The two further fueled the romance rumors when Justin Trudeau was spotted at Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour at Montreal’s Bell Centre just two days after their night out in July.