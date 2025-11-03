Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau dominate headlines after Diplo’s surprising interview

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have become the most talked-about couple, and DJ Diplo’s recent interview has intensified the chatter with an unexpected claim.

Diplo, who had been previously linked to the I Kissed a Girl singer since 2014, stated that he was also in a relationship with the former Prime Minister of Canada. During an episode of the Smart Girl Dumb Questions podcast, host Nayeema Raza and the music producer were discussing Quebec, and Diplo commented on its reputation as a “raunchy place”. When Raza mentioned that it had a “hot prime minister” that Katy was dating, Diplo jokingly responded, “I did date Trudeau, too; that was a weird one, though, because I’m just … I’m not in the position”.

His sarcastic remark quickly made headlines, prompting the podcast’s official account to clarify the joke. In response to a fan’s query, they noted, “lol!! no that part was a joke and the Fidel thing was not true tooooo”, referring to another hilarious comment Diplo made during the interview.

Interestingly, Diplo was described as one of Katy Perry’s best lovers in a 2017 talk show interview, alongside John Mayer and Orlando Bloom.