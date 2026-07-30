Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau enjoy French Riviera getaway

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were seen looking every bit the couple during their romantic French Riviera vacation.

As the duo explored the coastline of the South of France, the 41-year-old singer and the 54-year-old former Canadian prime minister looked happier than ever. Trudeau was seen gently applying sunscreen to Perry’s shoulders and upper chest as the pair took a rare respite from their hectic schedules to laugh, take pictures, and enjoy the breathtaking surroundings. Trudeau dressed casually in a green top and chinos, while the “Roar” hitmaker attracted attention in a figure-hugging, powder-blue dress, shoes, and sunglasses.

The couple first ignited romance rumors a year before this loving outing, prior to making their relationship official on Instagram in December 2025. They subsequently proved they were serious when they walked the red carpet together in June at the 25th Annual Tribeca Festival for the premiere of Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris. Speaking at the event, the singer exclaimed that she was “extremely in love” and that finding the “love of my life” had given her a sense of stability.

The “Dark Horse” singer shares a five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, with her former fiancé Orlando Bloom, while Trudeau shares three children with his ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, following their split in 2023.

Their romantic getaway coincided with Perry’s recent backlash against the White House for using her 2010 hit song “Firework” in a TikTok video featuring footage of U.S. missile strikes.