Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau go public with relationship

Katy Perry sent social media into a frenzy after sharing a series of holiday photos with her boyfriend, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The January 7 Instagram carousel, simply captioned “Holidaze ♥️,” featured the couple looking relaxed and affectionate. One particularly noteworthy photo showed Perry kissing Trudeau on the cheek during a twilight stroll.

As the pop star shared these rare glimpses of their courtship, fan reactions ranged from joy to sheer disbelief. Their relationship has been a subject of intense speculation since rumors first surfaced in mid-2025; however, this post provided a rare public confirmation. While Perry typically keeps her personal life private, her holiday update made the closeness between her and Trudeau undeniable.

Adding to the intrigue, the carousel also featured Perry’s ex-fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and their five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, engaging in holiday activities like ice skating and Christmas tree shopping. While the moments with Trudeau dominated the online conversation, the post highlighted a cozy, blended holiday atmosphere, blurring the lines between past and present relationships.

In the comments section, many fans praised Perry for her openness. One user wrote, “Can’t believe she posted this with Justin!” while others speculated about the couple’s future, calling the pairing an “unexpected power couple.”

Rumors of a romance between Perry and Trudeau first began to circulate in July 2025, followed by subtle social media nods later that year. Since then, the duo has been spotted together at high-profile events, including Perry’s birthday celebration in Paris and various international tour dates.