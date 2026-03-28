Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau joke about age gap on date

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and pop star Katy Perry have continued to update fans on their lighthearted romance; during a recent date night, the duo poked fun at their age difference.

The 41-year-old singer shared an image with the 54-year-old Trudeau, showing the couple smiling ear-to-ear as they attempted an “age quiz” on March 28. The results suggested the pair feel a decade younger than their biological ages: Trudeau scored 43, while Perry scored 33.

The renowned musician captioned the post with the question, “How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you were?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

The update also featured glimpses into Perry’s private life, including time spent with her 5-year-old daughter, Daisy, whom she shares with her former partner Orlando Bloom. The mother-daughter duo can be seen enjoying winter activities together in the images posted to Instagram.

Following months of sightings and rumors, Trudeau and Perry publicly announced their relationship in late 2025. Despite their long-distance dynamic, sources claim the duo remains committed to balancing their busy schedules. They have been seen traveling together to various locations, including trips through Europe, North America, and a recent visit to Tokyo. Previously, the couple was spotted in major cities like Los Angeles and New York.

An insider told People, “The priority for both of them is stability for the kids. Katy and Justin have had to be flexible to make the relationship work.” The source added, “They travel whenever they can to spend time together. The long-distance dynamic was never a surprise to them.”