Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau make Coachella debut: Photos go viral

Katy Perry brings out the fun side of her Justin Trudeau while attending Coachella 2026.

Katy Perry appeared with her beau, Justin Trudeau, for the first time in the first weekend of the famous music festival Coachella 2026.

Taking to her official Instagram account, she then posted a carousel of images from the night. At the beginning of her album, there was a video where Perry drinks out of a red Solo cup. She was wearing a baby tee that reads: “Pls do not give me a rip off your vape no matter what I say.”

She also added the short clips of the “One Less Lonely Girl” performance, a photo of her and Trudeau walking hand in hand, and the one where the pair were enjoying late-night snacks together.

“Heat checkin’ these chickens,” Katy added to her caption, making fans gush over them in the comment section.

Perry and Trudeau started their romance rumours in July 2025, when they were seen hanging out together.