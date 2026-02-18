Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau relationship progresses quickly

According to reports, Katy Perry’s new relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is progressing swiftly. Insiders claim that some members of her inner circle are concerned about her.

The reports reveal that the 41-year-old pop diva and Trudeau have already talked about eloping and potentially growing their families, having become close in recent months. “A lot of people in her life are worried that she’s moving too fast,” a source reported.

The insider continued, “She was with Orlando Bloom for nearly a decade, and she went straight from their breakup to dating Justin without missing a beat; suddenly, he’s her whole world.” After nine years together, Perry reportedly announced early last summer that she was no longer engaged to Orlando Bloom.

By the end of July, Perry and Trudeau were seen dining together in Montreal, sparking rumors of a romance. According to insiders, some of Perry’s friends think she might be jumping into the new relationship too soon, despite her public displays of affection.

“It’s a little concerning because she never really stopped to catch her breath or process the breakup properly,” the insider added. “But Katy doesn’t want to hear any of that. She keeps saying she’s never been happier and that this feels easy in a way that things with Orlando never did.” Neither Perry nor Trudeau has made any public remarks regarding the status of their relationship.