Katy Perry gives fans a glimpse into life with Justin Trudeau

American singer Katy Perry is offering fans another glimpse into her relationship with Justin Trudeau, this time through a casual Instagram carousel that blends personal moments with a noticeably playful tone.

On April 7, the “Firework” singer shared a mix of images that included a photo of Justin Trudeau alongside a series of snapshots pulled from different corners of her life.

The post moved easily from polished, glamorous shots to lighter, almost candid moments — a playful photo here, a quiet family moment there, even a short clip of her cycling along the beach, giving the whole thing a kind of off-the-cuff feel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

What stood out, though, was how varied the collection was. Alongside images of her daughter and glimpses from her tour, Katy Perry slipped in unexpected visuals — leafy greens, a stray leaf, a dog, even a few costume-related shots — the kind of mix that feels intentionally random but still very much curated. It all came together with a caption that hinted at gratitude and a sense of things falling into place.

The update adds to the ongoing narrative around Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau, whose relationship has been gradually unfolding in public view over the past year.

After first sparking speculation with a sighting in Montréal back in July, the pair later appeared to make things more official on Instagram in December 2025, and since then, their relationship has continued to develop under the usual pressures of distance and busy schedules.

Katy Perry, who wrapped her Lifetimes Tour in December after a packed run of shows, has also kept things light on social media. Justin Trudeau has reportedly made several appearances along the way, and the two have leaned into a more playful side of their relationship online, including recent posts that touched on the idea of age in a tongue-in-cheek way.