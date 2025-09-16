Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau reportedly keeping relationship secret

Widely known singer Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister (PM) Justin Trudeau are reportedly keeping their connection a secret despite romance rumors.

The US Weekly news source has claimed that the pop diva and the former Canadian PM are “still interested in each other.”

The source who spoke with US Weekly further added that the rumored pair is still in contact but has decided to be much more private about it.

In addition, another insider revealed that Katy and Justin are not serious for now because they both are busy in their own lives.

Apparently, according to the source, Justin has been making plans to meet the famous actress when she has downtime in a few weeks after returning from her Lifetime Tour in Brazil.

Moreover, the insider added that it is worth mentioning that the Roar hitmaker is taking it day by day but is very open to dating.

Previously in July, the couple generated romance rumors when they were pictured together in Montreal.

However, At the moment, the source told PEOPLE that the duo are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes.

Meanwhile, the source added that Katy and Justin have a love of music in addition to other mutual interests.

It is pertinent to note that Katy divorced from Orlando Bloom in July, while Justin split from his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire in 2023.