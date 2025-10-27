Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau spotted hand in hand at Paris cabaret amid romance rumors

Pop icon Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appear to have confirmed their rumored romance, stepping out hand in hand during a night out in Paris. The two were spotted attending a cabaret performance at the legendary Crazy Horse to celebrate Katy Perry’s 41st birthday on October 25.

Photos obtained by show Katy Perry radiant in a deep red dress, leaving the venue alongside Justin Trudeau, who kept his look sleek in a black blazer and matching tee. The pair’s comfortable demeanor and interlocked hands seemed to confirm weeks of speculation about their relationship.

Whispers of a connection between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau first began circulating in July, when the “Firework” singer was seen dining with the Canadian leader at a Montreal restaurant shortly after ending her engagement to actor Orlando Bloom. Days later, Justin Trudeau was spotted attending one of Katy Perry’s concerts in the same city, cheering from the crowd as fans shared images on social media.

Their relationship appeared to deepen earlier this month when the duo was photographed enjoying time together aboard Katy Perry’s private yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California. Images published by The Daily Mail captured the pair sharing a relaxed kiss — Perry in a swimsuit, Trudeau in jeans — as they soaked in the afternoon sun.

Neither Katy Perry nor Justin Trudeau has issued an official statement about their relationship, but those close to the pair say they’ve grown close over shared passions for global causes and creativity. Both have long histories of humanitarian work — Perry as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and Trudeau through his advocacy for education and inclusion.

Meanwhile, Perry’s former fiancé Orlando Bloom seems to be taking the news in stride. After a satirical post from The Onion joked about him dating former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the actor responded with humor, commenting with three clapping emojis. Bloom later told Today that he and Perry remain on good terms and are focused on co-parenting their daughter, Daisy Dove.

For now, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have chosen not to address the rumors directly, letting their public appearances — and evident chemistry — speak for themselves.