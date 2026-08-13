Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have continued to enjoy their European getaway, with the couple spotted holding hands as they arrived in Sardinia.

The pop star, 41, and the former Canadian prime minister, 54, were photographed stepping off what appeared to be a private jet together as they began another leg of their extended summer vacation.

Trudeau appeared to be in a doting mood as he carried Perry’s purse while the pair made their way through the airport. Perry kept her look casual and summery, wearing a white camisole underneath a patterned button-down blouse tied at the front.

She paired the top with cropped ankle-length jeans and butter-yellow flats. The singer also wore slim cat-eye sunglasses, kept her dark hair pulled back in a low bun and listened to music through silver Apple headphones.

Trudeau opted for a relaxed outfit consisting of a green polo shirt, gray khaki shorts and suede loafers.

The Sardinia stop comes after the couple spent time in several European destinations. In July, Perry and Trudeau were seen vacationing together in Saint-Tropez before reportedly traveling from the south of France to Greece.

The pair have been romantically linked for more than a year. They first sparked dating rumors after being spotted having dinner together in Montreal in July 2025 and later made their relationship Instagram official in December 2025.