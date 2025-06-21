Katy Perry left off guest list as Orlando Bloom takes solo trip to Bezos wedding

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are facing growing tensions in their relationship, sparked by Perry’s much-criticised space flight and a disagreement over the guest list for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s upcoming wedding.

The couple’s issues reportedly came to a head after Katy Perry joined Lauren Sanchez on her Blue Origin space flight in April.

What was meant to be a proud and historic moment quickly turned into a public embarrassment, with Katy Perry mocked online for her behaviour during the 11-minute trip, including holding up a daisy in zero gravity and dramatically kissing the ground upon return.

Orlando Bloom, however, wasn’t impressed either. According to sources close to Perry, he called the space trip “cringeworthy” and “embarrassing” during a heated argument.

This lack of support has now fed into further conflict between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, particularly around the three-day wedding celebration of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, set to take place on 24 June in Venice, Italy.

While Orlando Bloom is confirmed to attend, Katy Perry will not be there, officially due to prior commitments with her ongoing Lifetimes world tour in Australia.

But insiders say it goes deeper than that. Katy Perry reportedly feels the bride and groom are closer to her than to Orlando Bloom and is frustrated he’s attending alone.

Their argument is the latest sign of strain in Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship, which has been under pressure following the poor reception of Perry’s album 143.

Released in September 2024, the album was slammed by critics and fans, with some calling it “AI-generated” and “reductive” despite Perry’s intentions for it to empower women.

The backlash only intensified with clips of her futuristic stage show going viral for the wrong reasons and ticket sales for the tour struggling in several countries.

Adding to the friction, Perry has shared private details of her relationship with Bloom, including topless photos and comments about their sex life despite previous promises to keep those matters private.

Orlando Bloom, who got engaged to Katy Perry on Valentine’s Day in 2019 after they first met in 2016, reportedly just wants her to slow down.

With their relationship at a crossroads, it remains to be seen whether Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom can weather this storm — or if the latest arguments will mark a final breaking point.