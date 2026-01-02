Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom reunite for Paddington Musical

In a major turn of events in the showbiz arena, six months after Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s separation, the duo reunited for a family outing to Paddington: The Musical in London.

The duo were among the spectators on Monday in the West End, bringing their 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, alongside Bloom’s 14-year-old son, Flynn—whom the star shares with former wife Miranda Kerr—to the theatre for the night.

The musical’s official Instagram account posted pictures of the 41-year-old Perry and 48-year-old Bloom grinning on stage with cast members following the performance, putting on a united front despite their breakup earlier this year. The blended family seemed content and at ease in the group photos, with Perry standing close to Flynn and the actor kneeling down to Daisy’s level.

Perry chose to dress casually for the event, layering a tan jumper with matching sweatpants over a white shirt and accessorising with a matching cap.

Personal Growth Beyond Music

Last year, Katy Perry was in the news for various reasons, finding success in areas beyond music and showbiz. Before her rumoured romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Perry reportedly parted ways with her partner, Orlando Bloom, capping off what has been a rollercoaster 2025.

The 41-year-old star took to Instagram to share highlights and candid moments to celebrate the conclusion of this eventful year. She appeared to make a subtle but powerful statement by including her new son, Bandaids, in the post, captioning it: “If I had to do it all over again… I would still do it all over again… The love that we made was worth it in the end.”

While the “Dark Horse” crooner can be seen enjoying time with her team, posing with celebrities who have travelled to space, and performing on The Lifetimes Tour, she surprisingly excluded any footage featuring Justin. Notably, she included a video of herself on a beach, which some interpreted as a swipe at her ex-fiancé.