How Katy Perry-Orlando Bloom split is actually saving her career?

Singer Katy Perry might be heartbroken parting ways with ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom, after six years of engagement, but it is believed to be a blessing in disguise for her fading career.

For the unversed, pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom, who share a daughter, Daisy Dove, 5, confirmed their breakup last month, with their reps adding that the former couple will continue to be seen together as a family, for their only child.

While the split might be upsetting for the ‘Dark Horse’ singer, insiders suggest that it can prove to be a much-needed rest for her professional life.

“It’s been an emotional whirlwind, but this split could actually turn out to be the best thing for her,” said a source close to Perry, and reasoned, “Public sentiment has shifted almost instantly.”

“Not long ago, she was being criticised as disconnected, but now people see her as someone dealing with real heartbreak, and they’re warming to her again. Her friends even believe this could revive her brand,” the tipster explained. “She’s being seen less as a hate figure and more as a woman picking up the pieces. In the end, this might be the thing that keeps her career alive.”

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

Meanwhile, industry analysts figure that this is the perfect time for Perry’s transformation, from a pop hitmaker to a single mother dealing with heartbreak, as the idea sells best among the audience.

“Audiences are drawn to a redemption story. For Katy, this breakup is almost functioning like a complete rebrand,” an industry insider noted.