Katy Perry shocks fans with surprise career decision

Renowned singer Katy Perry shocked fans with her sudden departure from the critically acclaimed reality show ‘American Idol‘.

The ‘Hot n Cold‘ and ‘Firework‘ hitmaker made the announcement on the critically acclaimed talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for ‘Idol,'” Kerry Perry was quoted saying in a report. “I mean, I love ‘Idol’ so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat. You what I’m saying, Jimmy?”

Katy Perry joined ‘American Idol‘ with fellow superstars Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as a judge after ABC revived the music show in 2018.

She did not rule out the possibility of returning to the show.

“I love the show so much but I want to see the world. Maybe I’ll come back if they have me one day,” she concluded.

However, the her announcement comes after reports of her and her long-time boyfriend Orlando Bloom’s relationship going through a rift made rounds. The couple, who are parents to a daughter, are living separately.

“Katy [Perry] is happy filming ‘American Idol‘ or promoting her shoe line while Orlando [Bloom] would rather be jumping out of an airplane or off a mountain,” the source added.

It could be assumed that Katy Perry is putting ‘American Idol‘ aside to spend more time Orlando Bloom.

