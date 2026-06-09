Pop superstar Katy Perry has candidly labeled 2025 as the most challenging chapter of her life, opening up about her emotional healing following her high-profile separation from actor Orlando Bloom.

Speaking on Monday during a Q&A session after the premiere of her new concert film, the 41-year-old “Roar” singer looked back at the personal turmoil she faced over the past year and shared how she navigated the intense public scrutiny.

Navigating the Split From Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and her longtime partner Orlando Bloom officially announced their separation in July 2025. The former couple shares a 5-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

Reflecting on the immediate aftermath of the breakup, Perry admitted that keeping up with her demanding career requirements was an immense hurdle.

“Last year was probably one of the hardest years of my life and I went through a f***-ton,” Perry revealed to the audience. “There were days that were really, really, really hard, and I just kept going because I made a promise to my fans, I made a promise to my daughter, I made a promise to myself.”

The singer likened her emotional recovery to walking through fire, emphasizing the resilience required to come out stronger on the other side. “If you’re walking through hell, you keep going, because on the other side of hell is definitely heaven,” she added.

A New Perspective on Her 40s

Now in a completely different headspace, Perry shared a piece of introspective wisdom regarding her age and personal growth, highlighting how her perspective on life has evolved over the decades:

Her 20s: A decade dedicated to experiencing raw emotions.

Her 30s: A period meant for sorting and processing those emotions.

Her 40s: A time focused on letting go of external expectations and truly not caring about outside noise.

Moving Forward: The ‘Lifetimes Tour’ and Her New Relationship

Despite the hardships of 2025, Perry’s outlook on the future remains overwhelmingly positive, heavily influenced by her massive global Lifetimes Tour and a new chapter in her romantic life.

During the same Q&A session, the singer openly expressed her affection for her new boyfriend, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, confirming that she is in a very stable and happy place.