Katy Perry ran straight into Justin Trudeau’s arms after her electrifying World Cup opening ceremony performance as if nothing else mattered.

The popstar captured the spotlight at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony on Thursday June 12 but it was her heartwarming reunion with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that quickly became one of the event’s most talked-about moments.

Katy Perry delivered a show-stopping performance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where she headlined the star-studded opening ceremony.

Dressed in a futuristic silver gown, the singer wowed fans with a powerful rendition of her hit song “Wonder,” showcasing her signature vocals alongside 10-year-old Norwegian singer Tius Luka. However, the excitement didn’t end when the music stopped.

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Following her performance, Perry was seen running across the field toward Trudeau, who greeted her with open arms.

The emotional embrace, captured on video and widely shared across social media, sparked a wave of reactions from fans. The pair appeared delighted to see each other.

The couple later attracted attention while watching the Group D match between the United States and Paraguay. Perry and Trudeau were photographed sitting together and holding hands, appearing relaxed and affectionate throughout the game.

Their public appearance comes just days after they reportedly made their red-carpet debut at the Tribeca Film Festival, where Trudeau supported Perry at the premiere of her documentary, The Lifetimes Tour Premiere.