Katy Perry says teary goodbye after confirming romance with Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry is ending her Lifetimes Tour on an emotional note just days after making her romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau public.

Over the weekend, the Roar singer took to her Instagram, account to share a behind-the-scene video of her Lifetimes Tour. In the clip, Katy Perry reflected on unexpected turns her life has taken during the 90-show world tour.

“[I’m] so grateful, this has been amazing. 90 shows, I think our whole lives have changed. I’m never gonna be the same. I got a lot on the tour, you know. I got love, I got connections, I got community, I got family, I got tea, I got to grow with you guys,” the 41-year-old singer said with teary eyes.

She captioned her post, “One. Last. Time. The Lifetimes Tour.”

Katy Perry’s emotional goodbye comes just a day after she made her relationship with Justin Trudeau official by sharing a carousel featuring pictures and videos with him on Instagram.

Her post showed Perry and Trudeau cozying up as they posed cheek to cheek for an outdoor selfie while another video featured them eating together.

“Tokyo times on tour and more,” Perry wrote in the caption.

During their Japan trip, Katy Perry andJustin Trudeau also visited former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko, on Wednesday, December 3.