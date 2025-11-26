Katy Perry seeks $5 million in damages in mansion dispute after Orlando Bloom split

Katy Perry is pursuing nearly $5 million in damages from the previous owner of her $15 million Montecito mansion in an ongoing legal battle.

The November 21 court document – obtained by PEOPLE – revealed that the Roar singer has asked a total of $4,718,698.95 from the former owner, entrepreneur Carl Westcott.

The document further stated that Katy Perry is “entitled to $3,525,000 in rental value” that she has claimed was lost due to the dispute, and “$1,343,401.95 for necessary repairs for a total of $4,868,401.95.”

The amount includes $3,525,000 in lost rental value and $1,343,401.95 for necessary repairs, with a $149,703 offset for Westcott’s claimed losses.

On the other hand, Westcott’s lawyers claimed that Perry owes him the remaining $6 million of the $15 million sale price of the mansion as she only paid $9 million to date. His legal team calculates the total claim at $5,740,418.18 after accounting for repair costs.

Both requests come three months after Perry testified in a Los Angeles court, where she was questioned about the 2020 purchase of the California estate via Zoom in August.

Katy Perry and her ex Orlando Bloom bought the Montecito home from Westcott for $15 million in July 2020, according to PEOPLE.

The years-long legal battle over the 1930s mansion began when Westcott sought to revoke the contract, alleging he “lacked capacity” to complete the sale, and later filed a lawsuit against Perry’s business manager, Bernie Gudvi, in August 2020.

In May 2024, Perry gained ownership of the Santa Barbara-area home in a previous trial on the issue of liability, according to reporting by the Wall Street Journal.