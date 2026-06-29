Katy Perry shares love-filled update with Justin Trudeau

Pop artist Katy Perry has at last prioritized herself and embraced her love for Justin Trudeau, posting a video montage on her official Instagram account on Sunday, June 28. The video features a collection of brief moments from her life over the past few weeks, all set to her new single, “Watch It Burn”. Katy Perry shared numerous clips showcasing herself alongside the former Canadian prime minister, whom she has been dating since late 2025.

In one of the clips, the couple is seen attending the World Cup opening match in the United States earlier this month, where Perry also performed. Another segment shows them making their red carpet debut, strolling hand-in-hand at the recent premiere of her concert film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour—Live from Paris. Overlaying the video is the text, “I’m gonna get the life I deserve because I finally put myself FIRST,” which paraphrases the lyrics of “Watch It Burn”.

The track was partly inspired by her journey toward finding love again after splitting from her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, last year.

“I have love in my life now. That’s transformed me,” the 41-year-old singer stated earlier this week during an appearance on Justin Tranter’s Unfamous podcast. In the song—which features vocalist Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance—Perry describes “wrestling with [her] dark side” before ultimately choosing to see “the light”.

Perry’s public tribute to the 54-year-old Trudeau comes just a day after she revealed that an impending storm forced her to cancel her performance at the Werchter Boutique music festival in Belgium.

She took to Instagram to explain that she was informed of the situation while preparing to take the stage, writing: “Sadly my set @WerchterBoutique tonight can’t happen due to a government mandated cancellation because of the incoming inclement weather and crowd safety concerns.”

Katy Perry added, “I am sorry I can’t change the weather, and even sorrier that all of us can’t be together tonight. I was looking forward to being back after 17 years, I was even gonna wear the same outfit from that 2009 show again. I love you all, please get home safe,” concluding the message with a disappointed face emoji.