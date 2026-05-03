Katy Perry shares pictures with Justin Trudeau

Amidst mounting rumours of a marriage, Katy Perry has provided an insight into her private life with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The 41-year-old musician shared a carousel of pictures on Saturday, May 3, featuring her and her beau, Trudeau.

Katy Perry dropped the post—which contained 17 slides—with the caption, “April showers bring May flowers.” In one of the first slides, the “Dark Horse” vocalist and her 54-year-old partner are seen embracing in a cave while admiring a stunning coastal site. Another picture features a pickle jar labeled with their photo and the words “Katy & Justin’s Pop + Policy Pickles.”

According to an informant speaking to Closer magazine, the “Firework” hitmaker intends to marry Justin Trudeau, “the man of her dreams,” in the coming months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

“Katy and Justin are all loved up and giving serious thought toward tying the knot in the next few months,” an insider revealed. “Katy is totally gaga over Justin; she says he’s the man she’s been dreaming of her whole life, and she doesn’t see any reason to wait any longer to get married because she ‘just knows’—and so does he.”

Neither Katy Perry nor Trudeau has officially addressed the rumors despite increasing speculation. However, following their first appearance together late at night in Montreal, the duo has reportedly been romancing since July 2025. The couple eventually confirmed their blossoming relationship by going Instagram official on December 6.