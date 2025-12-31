Katy Perry skips Justin Trudeau in 2025 recap

This year, Katy Perry has been in the news for various reasons, finding success in areas beyond music and showbiz. Before her rumored romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Perry reportedly parted ways with her partner, Orlando Bloom, capping off what has been a rollercoaster 2025.

The 41-year-old star took to Instagram to share highlights and candid moments to celebrate the conclusion of this eventful year. She appeared to make a subtle but powerful statement by including her new son, Bandaids, in the post, captioning it: “If I had to do it all over again… I would still do it all over again… The love that we made was worth it in the end.”

While the “Dark Horse” crooner can be seen enjoying time with her team, posing with celebrities who have traveled to space, and performing on The Lifetimes Tour, she surprisingly excluded any footage featuring Justin. Notably, she included a video of herself on a beach, which some interpreted as a swipe at her ex-fiancé.

“2025, there’s nothing more you can take,” the “365” vocalist wrote, demonstrating her gratitude and signaling that she is ready to move on. Despite the omissions in her year-end montage, Katy recently went “Instagram official” with Trudeau; the couple shared photos of a date in Tokyo following a lunch meeting with the former Prime Minister of Japan and his wife.