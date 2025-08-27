Katy Perry testifies in $15 million mansion trial

American singer Katy Perry has appeared virtually in court to testify in her ongoing legal battle over the purchase of $15 million California mansion.

As per the reports, pop star Katy Perry took the virtual stand on Tuesday, August 26, as she appeared in the court via a Zoom call, to testify in the trial over the 2020 purchase of the 1930s mansion in Montecito, California.

For the unversed, the ‘Dark Horse’ singer and her then-partner, actor Orlando Bloom, made the $15 million purchase of the mansion from entrepreneur Carl Westcott, who later sought to rescind the contract, claiming he ‘lacked capacity’ to sign the transaction, after being diagnosed with Huntington’s Disease (a genetic brain disorder) in 2015.

In August 2020, Westcott sued Perry’s manager Bernie Gudvi. However, after a years-long battle, Perry gained ownership of the Santa Barbara County property last May, under the LLC DDoveB, when the judge ruled that Westcott ‘presented no persuasive evidence’ to prove that he lacked capacity to enter into a real estate contract.

As the case has since been bifurcated, Perry is now seeking more than $5 million in damages, claiming that $3 million of the sum will cover her loss of rental income.

In the virtual appearance yesterday, Westcott’s attorney, Andrew J. Thomas, questioned the singer about what she has to gain from the trial, when, in a one-word response, she replied, “Justice.”

Upon being asked further, “How about money?” Perry maintained, “I stand to lose money if it doesn’t work in my favour.”

She also explained that her financial stake in the litigation ‘could be lost money, lawyers’ fees, lost income for rental’.

Meanwhile, Perry and Bloom, who share a daughter, Daisy Dove, 5, ended their six-year engagement last month.