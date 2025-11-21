Katy Perry ready to take relationship with Trudeau to ‘new heights

Pop icon Katy Perry is reportedly ready to elevate her high-profile relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, setting the stage for a romantic holiday escape that promises to take their romance to “new heights.”

According to an exclusive source speaking to PEOPLE magazine on Thursday, the 42-year-old singer is meticulously planning a sweet getaway with her new politician boyfriend as the holiday season approaches.

The decision to carve out time for this special trip comes as Perry prepares to wrap up a demanding professional period. The source confirmed that Katy is expected to close out her extensive Lifetimes Tour schedule before the holidays begin, specifically so she can dedicate her time fully to her new beau.

The grueling nature of her professional life has been consuming, leaving little room for personal focus. “Without exaggeration, this year has been a whirlwind for her,” the source elaborated, painting a picture of a star whose schedule has been relentless. “She hasn’t even had time to really think about her life after the tour.” The planned trip signifies a clear commitment from Perry to prioritize her personal connection with Trudeau following months of intense touring.

The couple’s romantic status first became a subject of speculation back in July 2025, when whispers of a budding romance began to circulate. Despite the burgeoning interest and the rumors swirling in the media, both Perry and Trudeau chose to remain tight-lipped about their situation for months.

The official, global confirmation of their relationship arrived dramatically on Perry’s **41st birthday**. Trudeau cemented their status by publicly attending the pop star’s celebration in Paris, where the couple was photographed holding hands, officially announcing their partnership to the world.

Following this high-profile relationship launch, an insider shared illuminating details with Page Six, emphasizing the depth of Trudeau’s feelings for the “Hot N Cold” singer. The former prime minister is reportedly “crazy” about Perry.

“He is crazy about her and thinks she is the perfect woman,” the tipper stated unequivocally.

Furthermore, the source highlighted the remarkable compatibility between the two global figures, noting that they are “simpatico on everything”—their shared interests reportedly extend to politics, raising children, and even a mutual appreciation for French cuisine. The insider summarized the clear connection between them, adding, “They both have a sparkle for each other.”

As the holiday season rapidly approaches, fans and the media alike are eagerly anticipating details of the couple’s upcoming romantic trip and what this significant step might hold for the future of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s unexpected and compelling relationship.