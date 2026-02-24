Katy Perry turns on vacation mode with Trudeau, her daughter

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s relationship gets deeper. The couple was spotted in Montecito on an outing with Perry’s daughter.

In the recent update, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were spotted with Perry’s daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, in Montecito. It’s a trip that demonstrates just how much the two have grown as a couple.

In photos shared this week, the couple can be seen entering vacation mode. Images showed Perry wearing a white outfit made up of a long, breezy dress that she matched with some sunglasses and sandals. She completed the look with a crossbody purse and her hair wrapped up in a high bun.

In the case of Trudeau, he was seen getting out of a black car. He wore a black polo shirt and some sunglasses. The pair was seen together at the Coral Casino and Cabana Club in Montecito, California. As reported by the photo agency, the two were accompanied by Daisy. Days earlier, Daisy was spotted with her dad, Orlando Bloom, in Summerland, California.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were first spotted together last summer, while she was on tour in Canada. The pair were seen grabbing some dinner, with Trudeau later attending one of her concerts. They went official on Instagram in December of last year, with Perry sharing a photo leaning towards Trudeau to kiss his cheek.