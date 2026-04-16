Katy Perry under active investigation over sexual assault allegation

Australian police to launch a formal investigation into US Pop star Katy Perry after Ruby Rose filed sexual assault allegations against. The case has moved from mere social media claims to an active police investigation.

Victoria Police confirmed that detectives from its Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team are examining what they described as a historical sexual assault alleged to have taken place in 2010 at a licensed venue in Melbourne’s central business district.

While authorities have kept the identities of the individuals hidden, multiple reports linked the investigation to allegations raised by Ruby Rose. “As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said, adding that specialist detectives were handling the case.

The allegations surfaced publicly earlier this month when Rose made a series of now-deleted social media posts in which she accused Perry of sexual assault at a Melbourne nightclub. She later indicated that the incident occurred “almost two decades” ago and said she had finalised formal reports with police, after which she would no longer comment publicly on the matter.

In a subsequent post, while referring to the viral reports, Rose mentioned, “Hi! Last update on this: As of this afternoon, I have finalized all of my reports. This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved”.

Rose, known for her role in the television series ‘Orange Is the New Black’, has since stepped back from public commentary on the matter, citing procedural constraints linked to the ongoing investigation.

The case has triggered strong denials from Perry’s representatives, who rejected the allegations in emphatic terms. In a statement carried by entertainment outlets including Variety and Us Weekly, her representative said the claims were “categorically false” and described them as “dangerous, reckless lies”.

The statement also criticised Rose’s credibility, alleging she had a history of making serious public accusations on social media that had been denied by those named. Perry herself has not issued a personal statement beyond the official response provided through her representatives.

Victoria Police reiterated that the matter remains under active investigation and declined to release further details, including identities or specific evidence, due to the sensitivity of the inquiry.

“The Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team (SOCIT) detectives are investigating a historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010,” police said in a statement, adding that the incident is alleged to have taken place at a licensed premises in the city centre.

The development has placed renewed attention on both Perry and Rose, with the case now shifting from unverified online allegations to a structured legal process under Australian law. Authorities have indicated that further steps will depend on the outcome of ongoing inquiries.

Rose has stated in her public remarks that she has completed all formal reporting and will not speak further on the matter while the investigation proceeds. She has also suggested that stepping back from public discussion forms part of standard procedure in such cases and allows space for personal recovery.

For Perry, who has recently remained in the headlines due to her personal relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the allegations have added an unexpected legal and media dimension to her public profile. As the investigation continues, Victoria Police has maintained that no additional comments will be made at this stage, while both the allegation and denial remain central to a case that is still unfolding.