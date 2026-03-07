Katy Perry updates fans with nicotine update

Katy Perry revealed that she has been sober for a few months as she has quit nicotine.

Taking to her Stories on March 6, she posted a snap of a pack of peppermint energy and focus gum. She wrote over the snaps, “Quit all nicotine 2 months ago.”

Katy further noted that she “highly” recommends the “more organic” energy alternative, referring to the gum she posted.

However, Katy did not reveal what nicotine products she was consuming before; she has been open about her past smoking habits. While she was pregnant with daughter Daisy, who is five years old now, Katy had to adjust her routine.

In an interview at Fifi, Fev & Bryon show in 2020, “When you stop drinking and smoking and start creating a baby, it’s like your whole body is like, ‘Well, thanks for treating me nice for one day.’” She also made a sobriety pact with ex Orlando Bloom before their breakup.

In an interview with People in 2023, “For me, it was an opportunity to reset we reset after President’s Day, and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit”.

She added, “I’ve had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance”.