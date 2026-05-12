Katy Perry had the internet laughing this week after reacting in her own dramatic way to news that former boyfriend Josh Groban is officially engaged to musical theatre performer Natalie McQueen.

Not long after reports of the engagement began circulating online, Katy Perry posted a tongue-in-cheek video of herself pretending to cry while her hit song The One That Got Away played in the background.

Fans picked up on the joke almost instantly, mainly because Katy Perry had years ago admitted that the emotional track was inspired by Josh Groban, something that surprised plenty of people at the time too.

The clip had the sort of messy, self-aware humour fans have come to expect from Katy Perry. It didn’t come across bitter or awkward, just a little playful and intentionally over-the-top, the kind of reaction that knows the internet will run with it anyway.



The renewed attention has also brought back memories of Katy Perry and Josh Groban’s short-lived relationship from 2009, a pairing that many fans had nearly forgotten about until Perry casually reopened that chapter years later.

During a livestream tied to her 2017 album Witness, Katy Perry unexpectedly revealed that Josh Groban was actually the real-life inspiration behind The One That Got Away. Until then, she had never publicly attached a name to the song.

That confession quickly turned into a pop culture moment of its own. Not because the relationship had lasted particularly long, but because fans suddenly started revisiting the lyrics and trying to connect them to Josh Groban.

He later admitted the revelation completely caught him off guard. From his side, the song’s details never really lined up with who he was, and he seemed genuinely amused by how convinced everyone became afterward.

Even so, Josh Groban spoke warmly about their past and made it clear there was no bad blood between them. He explained in interviews that they had remained close friends long after the relationship ended, adding that both of them were always more comfortable keeping personal matters away from constant public attention.