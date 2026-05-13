Katy Perry’s cheeky toast to Josh Groban’s engagement goes viral

Katy Perry’s reaction went viral over her ex-boyfriend’s engagement; she also called back to one of her biggest heartbreak songs.

On Monday, May 11, Katy Perry shared a playful TikTok video after news broke that Groban is engaged to stage actress Natalie McQueen. In the clip, Perry appeared in a white robe while a screenshot of a news report about the engagement flashed behind her.

Holding a glass filled with an orange-coloured drink, the singer dramatically raised a toast before pretending to cry as the liquid spilled down the front of her robe. She then walked out of frame while her 2010 ballad The One That Got Away played in the background, a track long rumoured to have been inspired by Groban. Perry gave a caption to the video and said, “Congrats”, with the clinking glasses emoji.

In a previous interview with E! News in 2013, Groban reflected warmly on their relationship, saying they “hit it off” because they were both “goofballs.”

The engagement itself took place at Disneyland, where Groban proposed to McQueen. The singer announced the news on Instagram on April 21, writing, “MY BEST FRIEND SAID YES!!! Sharing this life with you is my happiest place.”