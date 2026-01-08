Katy Perry’s holiday photo dump includes Justin Trudeau and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is sharing glimpses into her sun-soaked getaway, growing romance with Justin Trudeau and her blended family with Orlando Bloom.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, the pop superstar shared a holiday photo dump with a caption, “Holidaze.”

Her carousel included two photos of her boyfriend, the first of which showed Trudeau smiling as he swam in crystal-clear blue waters, while another captured Perry kissing the former Canadian prime minister on the cheek as the two posed together at sunset, radiating easy chemistry.

Adding to the subtle romantic nods, Perry included a close-up of her gold maple leaf necklace, widely seen as a sweet tribute to Trudeau’s Canadian roots.

Katy Perry also included glimpses of her ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom – with whom she shares her 5-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

The carousel of her recent family celebrations featured a snap where Bloom and Daisy Dove could be seen at a Christmas tree farm, while the actor hoisted a tree on his shoulder.

Another video showed the Perry and Bloom holding their daughter’s hands as they ice-skated in a group of three. The three were all bundled in their winter accessories.

The former couple welcomed their daughter in August 2020, after they got engaged in February 2019. Katy Perry and Bloom ended their relationship in June 2025 after nine years together.

Katy Perry and Trudeau sparked romance rumors following a private date in Montreal over the summer.