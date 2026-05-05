A recent video of Katy Perry has sparked widespread concern among fans, with many fearing for her safety. The singer was seen engulfed in flames in a behind-the-scenes clip from her music video for “Watch It Burn”.

Ever since the theme for the Met Gala 2026 was announced, fans had been eagerly waiting to see how their favourite stars had interpreted the dress code.

And while they were left impressed with what the stars brought to the red carpet, now singer, Katy Perry has been making headlines for reasons that no one had anticipated.

However, representatives have clarified that the footage is a controlled pyrotechnic stunt, with fire safety crews on hand and Perry’s costume treated with fire-retardant materials.

Met Gala red carpet has officially closed, a claim has gone viral online, stating that Katy Perry allegedly set herself on fire on the red carpet of the 2026 Met Gala.

This isn’t the first time Perry has faced a close call on stage. In January 2025, she narrowly escaped injury when an electrical box exploded during an autograph session outside “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”.

The incident sent sparks flying, but Perry was unharmed and even returned to sign autographs from her car.

Perry’s commitment to her craft is evident, but fans can’t help but worry about her safety.

Her “Lifetimes Tour” has been marked by a few unexpected moments, including a malfunctioning stage prop in Australia that nearly sent her tumbling.