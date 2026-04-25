Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream" Co-Star Speaks Out on Shocking 2019 Allegations

Josh Kloss, the model who starred alongside Katy Perry in her iconic “Teenage Dream” music video, has broken his silence on the shocking allegations he made against the singer in 2019.

Kloss claims that Perry exposed his genitals without his consent at a party in 2012, leaving him feeling “degraded and embarrassed”.

According to Kloss, the incident occurred at a birthday party for Perry’s stylist, Johnny Wujek, in Glendale, California.

Kloss alleges that Perry pulled down his pants and underwear, exposing him to a group of people, including her male friends. Kloss says he was in shock and felt humiliated, and has been carrying the trauma with him ever since.

Perry has not publicly responded to Kloss’s allegations, but her representatives have denied the claims, calling them “categorically false” and “dangerous, reckless lies”.

Wujek, who hosted the party, has also defended Perry, saying Kloss has an “ongoing obsession” with her.

Kloss’s allegations have sparked a conversation about consent and power dynamics in the entertainment industry.

Some have expressed support for Kloss, while others have questioned why he waited so long to speak out .