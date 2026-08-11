Katy Perry’s tribute makes fans think Chief Keef died

During her performance, Katy Perry, who is well-known for her chart-topping hits, chose to pay tribute to the rapper Chief Keef.

The 41-year-old singer had a massive mobile-like screen set up on stage displaying photos of the rapper. As she interacted with the audience and the screen display, the “Dark Horse” crooner sang for him.

Although the gesture was meant to show respect following their past feud on X (formerly Twitter), Katy Perry accidentally sparked rumors of the “Love Sosa” rapper’s death. Social media users quickly rushed to the comment section to express their confusion.

One X user wrote, “Dang, I didn’t even know he passed away RIP,” while another asked Grok AI, “Why is she doing a tribute to him? Is he dead?”

Notably, the musician is still alive. The gesture appeared to be an opportunity to patch things up following a public argument in the early 2010s over the song “I Hate Being Sober,” during which the rapper reacted harshly on social media.

However, in 2026, the duo reunited for the classic song “Legendary Lovers (Save Me).” The two musicians even spent time together in May 2026, when a video of them chatting and hugging went viral online.