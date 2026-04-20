Katy Perry's viral Roman vacation gesture perplexes fans

Following a private performance, Katy Perry shared glimpses of her recent Roman vacation with her devoted fans. The 41-year-old singer posted a series of photos and a brief video on Instagram with the caption “Just Rome’ing around,” documenting her visits to various landmarks across the city.

One particular moment from her trip immediately caught the attention of fans and left many perplexed. In the video, Perry is seen inserting her credit card into the Trevi Fountain rather than tossing a coin. Traditionally, visitors throw coins into the fountain to ensure good fortune or a future return to Rome.

The “Dark Horse” hitmaker offered a witty explanation for the unconventional gesture, stating, “Y’all, I told you in Save as Draft that I don’t f**k with change. But I feel like I need to put something in the Trevi Fountain for good luck.” The remark references a specific lyric from her 2017 song.

Katy Perry puts her credit card in the Trevi fountain as a token of good luck instead of coins, since she didn’t have any. pic.twitter.com/2Ewyahg4tK — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) April 19, 2026

Beyond her sightseeing, Katy Perry performed a special concert at the La Nuvola Convention Center on Saturday evening. However, her trip coincides with recent headlines involving allegations from Ruby Rose regarding a past occurrence. While Katy Perry’s team has rejected the claims, Victoria Police have confirmed that an investigation is currently underway.