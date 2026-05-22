Kaviya Maran, Anirudh Ravichander wedding rumors go viral

Reports in the Indian media regarding the marriage of Kaviya Maran, co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, to music director Anirudh Ravichander have begun to circulate. The 35-year-old Indian music composer is well known for creating the soundtracks for hit films like Jailer, Leo, and Vikram.

Cinema news accounts sparked rumors of the wedding on Thursday. These reports appear to have originated from mid-2025 Reddit posts and rumored sightings in New York, where Anirudh had previously spoken about his past relationships. Following the latest wave of rumors, social media users quickly generated memes, though neither Kaviya nor Anirudh has commented on the reports.

Kaviya Maran, the daughter of Sun Group founder Kalanithi Maran, is a highly recognizable figure online. Indian cricket enthusiasts are well acquainted with her; besides her frequent presence in the stadium during IPL matches, she has drawn significant media coverage in recent years while leading the SRH strategy at the IPL auctions.

Kaviya Maran’s popularity extends globally. During an SA20 match in South Africa, a fan held up a marriage proposal for her, a moment that quickly went viral on social media.